YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Irama, M/Y DEFIANT, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and two recently sold listings, including M/Y Irama, M/Y DEFIANT, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y Irama

M/Y Irama is a 2009 137-foot motor yacht built by Concept Marine that is for sale for $9,298,255 in Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France. The 42-meter vessel was refitted in 2020. The yacht is powered by two MTU diesel engines, letting it reach a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Irama can accommodate 12 guests in six staterooms, including a master suite and two VIP cabins, along with room for 8 crew members. The vessel’s interior includes a large salon, dining room, and an office area. Irama is also suited with Naiad Zero Speed Fin stabilizers for a smooth experience at sea.

For more details on M/Y Irama, visit YATCO here.

M/Y DEFIANT

M/Y DEFIANT is a 2012 136-foot Palmer Johnson motor yacht that is for sale for $10,900,000 in Miami Beach, Florida. The vessel is part of the PJ 135 series and features an aluminum hull. Nuvolari & Lenard designed the interior of the yacht, while Eric Küster oversaw the decoration. DEFIANT’s twin 3,650hp MTU engines give it a range of 1,700 nautical miles at 12 knots, but it can also reach a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

DEFIANT can accommodate 12 guests in five cabins, with a master suite featuring a private balcony. The vessels wide beam (8.3 meters) allows for a large sundeck and an immersive flybridge that includes a spa pool.

Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y DEFIANT.

M/Y Claremont

M/Y Claremont is a 2009 205-foot VBG SUPERYACHTS Flybridge motor yacht that is for sale for $3,503,164 in Cannes, Provence-Alpes-Cote-d’Azur, France. The yacht’s twin 1550hp MTU engines let it reach a maximum speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. The vessel was refitted in 2015.

Claremont can accommodate eight guests in four cabins, including a large master suite, a VIP cabin, and two double cabins, along with a crew of four. The vessel’s black and gold exterior matches its modern interior, which includes full length windows in the salon.

For more information on M/Y Claremont visit YATCO here.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

MOCHAFY 22

M/Y MOCHAFY 22 is a 2009 147-foot Displacement motor yacht built by SUNRISE. The vessel features five staterooms and achieves a max speed of 14 knots with a cruising speed of 12 knots. MOCHAFY 22 was listed with Ocean Independence before the sale. Read more about the recently sold yacht on YATCO here.

Champagne Seas

M/Y Champagne Seas is a 2003 112-foot motor yacht built by Custom Line. Champagne Seas can achieve a max speed of 23 knots with a cruising speed of 21 knots while having five staterooms on board. The yacht was listed with Hargrave Custom Yachts before the sale. For more information about M/Y Champagne Seas visit YATCO here.

M/Y MOCHAFY 22 M/Y Champagne Seas

M/Y MOCHAFY 22 M/Y Champagne Seas

Prices are subject to change.

Read last week’s Fleet Friday here.

Related Posts YATCO’s Fleet Friday: Hot Listings Report YATCO's Fleet Friday features two hot and new to market yacht listings and two recently sold listings.

News in the charter fleet M/Y Quantum, a 120-foot (36.6m) yacht built by Warren Yachts, listed with Northrop & Johnson and available in Australia.

News in the charter fleet S/Y Inmocean, a 134-foot (41m) sailing yacht built in 2008 by Fitzroy Yachts, joins Camper & Nicholsons' fleet in the Mediterranean this summer. M/Y My…

Topics: