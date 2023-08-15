YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket Floats Into View

YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket is not exactly a luxury yacht, not exactly a resort, but a unique addition to the Phuket scene.

A unique luxury destination in Phuket aims to become a can’t miss for superyachts.

YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket sits on a multi-level boat that can accommodate 500 guests with amenities that include a 22-meter infinity pool, private cabanas and pool beds, a second floor Sunset Terrace with drinks and dancing, and a third floor rooftop with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea.

“This is one more reason for superyachts to add to their list of reasons to visit/ return to the ‘Superyacht Hub of Asia’, one of the world’s top superyacht cruising destinations,” Asia Pacific Superyachts co-founder Gordon Gernandes said. “Now yachting enthusiasts can enjoy the unique state-of-the-art multi-level Beach Club.”

The on-board restaurant features coastal, Mediterranean, Thai and Japanese cuisine, while plans call for the club to host a series of top DJs. The YONA is also available as a wedding venue.

Building a luxury itinerary in Phuket and around southeast Asia? Check out these great spa options.

Related Posts Phuket adds refit specialist Asia Pacific Superyachts Phuket has hired Richard Rhodes as head of its new refit department. He joins the yacht agency business with more than 36…

UK club admits women The Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight, one of the world's most prestigious yacht clubs, has voted to allow women to become full…

UK club admits women The Royal Yacht Squadron on the Isle of Wight, one of the world's most prestigious yacht clubs, has voted to allow women to become full…

Tagged Phuket, YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket

Topics: