YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket Floats Into View

Aug 15, 2023 by Triton Staff

YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket is not exactly a luxury yacht, not exactly a resort, but a unique addition to the Phuket scene.

A unique luxury destination in Phuket aims to become a can’t miss for superyachts.

YONA Floating Beach Club Phuket sits on a multi-level boat that can accommodate 500 guests with amenities that include a 22-meter infinity pool, private cabanas and pool beds, a second floor Sunset Terrace with drinks and dancing, and a third floor rooftop with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea.

“This is one more reason for superyachts to add to their list of reasons to visit/ return to the ‘Superyacht Hub of Asia’, one of the world’s top superyacht cruising destinations,” Asia Pacific Superyachts co-founder Gordon Gernandes said. “Now yachting enthusiasts can enjoy the unique state-of-the-art multi-level Beach Club.”

The on-board restaurant features coastal, Mediterranean, Thai and Japanese cuisine, while plans call for the club to host a series of top DJs. The YONA is also available as a wedding venue.

