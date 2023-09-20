Adventure Area Returns to The Monaco Yacht Show

The Monaco Yacht Show has announced the return of the Adventure Area to this year’s show.

The Adventure Area, an exhibition dedicated to adventure, exploration, and leisure activities with a yacht, is making a return to The Monaco Yacht Show.

The area will showcase superyacht tenders, off-road vehicles, cutting-edge water toys, high-tech gadgets, and helicopters. The exhibition looks to include anything that can help fulfill the quest of reaching remote places in the world via yachting.

The Adventure Area will span across two locations within Port Hercule. Quai Antoine ler will display luxury vehicles, tenders, and water toys, while Quai Jarlan will display around 20 tenders.

The Monaco Yacht Show will also feature two other thematic exhibitions, the Sustainability Hub, and the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub. The three thematic exhibitions look to offer visitors a full spectrum of yachting experiences.

The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show runs from September 27 to 30.

