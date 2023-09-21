Apprentices Recognized at Southampton International Boat Show

The future of the industry has been recognized as marine apprentices were celebrated at the Southampton International Boat Show.

The spotlight was on apprentices from prominent UK marine industry companies as the Southampton International Boat show recognized them – and the importance of bringing young people into the industry.

On Tuesday, 69 apprentices from five companies were recognized at the show. British Marine president Paul Gullett spoke of the vital nature of robust apprenticeship programs.

“Skilled workers are key to the success of our industry, and we are working hard to help achieve this, so seeing so many young apprentices here today gives me great confidence for the future,” he said. “My congratulations and thanks go to each and every one of the young people present here today, because you are acquiring the skills and knowledge that our industry needs.”

The day also included a British Marine careers event, where students could talk to representatives of 22 marine companies. For established industry members, the show organized a Trade Tuesday event for networking and discussions of marine industry issues.

Jasmine Kundra, a consultant who also competed on the BBC version of The Apprentice, hosted the event and gave the young people advice on how to parlay apprentice experience into long-lasting careers.

“These young people are very much seen as the future of the industry and have an entire network of supportive people around them, who are very pro their continued development and keen to help elevate their success”, she said.

Kundra was joined by explorer Monty Halls, who used his keynote speech to offer encouragement and put the concept of apprenticeships in historical context.

“The valuable lessons and experiences the previous generations can impart are invaluable,” he said. “Apprenticeships are founded upon this principle and can be seen in practice across cultures, across the globe…none other than within the oldest of all cultures: Aborigines.”

The show continues through Sunday.

