Back-to-back Fires at Florida Marina

Firefighters in Florida had a busy couple days when vessels in the same marina caught fire on Sunday and Monday.

When Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called to Loggerhead Marina in Lantana on Monday afternoon to deal with a vessel on fire, it was a familiar destination – they’d been there the day before for the same reason.

When crews arrived Monday, they found a 40-foot vessel on fire. According to news channel WPTV, onboard alarms woke two people on the vessel, who were able to safely escape and were taken to area hospitals.

This followed an incident Sunday where crews were called to what WPTV reported as a sailboat with its front hatch and back hatch on fire. The sailboat was at the last slip at the end of the dock, but crews were able to get water out to it before any other nearby vessels were damaged.

The cause of both fires was under investigation.

Tagged fire, Florida, marina

