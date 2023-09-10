Bali Expands Yacht Services

Captains and crew can now look forward to improved yacht services when visiting Bali.

Bali’s geographical position and natural beauty attracts yachts from around the world – now yachts can depend on new yacht services, too.

Although superyachts already had the opportunity to do repair and maintenance work in Bali, Capt. Thomas Taatjes of Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia (APS) has announced a new expansion in superyacht care. A dedicated marine engineering division created by APS is now offering high-end 316 stainless fabrication and marine engineering that meet international standards.

APS has also partnered with Superyacht Teak in milling and processing marine grade A teak, allowing them to lay teak decks in Bali at a reduced cost. The teak is sustainably sourced from Java.

Volcanoes, beautiful beaches, stunning forests, and more continue to bring more and more visitors to Bali, according to Capt. Thomas.

“One can dive with whale sharks or mantas, view the amazing komodo dragons, trek in a rain forest looking for the famed bird of paradise, snorkel in areas where the rain forest meets the pristine coral reefs, and visit authentic villages,” Capt. Thomas wrote.

Check out more superyacht destinations here!

Related Posts Yacht transport provider expands British shipping agent Peters & May Group has expanded its operations with two recent acquisitions: Worldwide Yacht Shipping, and Transport Partners. The acquisitions are in…

Companies offer comprehensive yacht services Hill Robinson International, Neptune Group Yachting, and Bradford Marine announced Comprehensive Yacht Services for yacht owners, captains and crew.The alliance between the three yacht service…

Super Yacht Logistics expands Super Yacht Logistics (SYL) has expanded into China with a permanent office and staff in a new office in Shanghai. The company now has seven…

Tagged bali

Topics: