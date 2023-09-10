Bali Expands Yacht Services

British shipping agent Peters & May Group has expanded its operations with two recent acquisitions: Worldwide Yacht Shipping, and Transport Partners. The acquisitions are in…
Bali’s geographical position and natural beauty attracts yachts from around the world – now yachts can depend on new yacht services, too.
Although superyachts already had the opportunity to do repair and maintenance work in Bali, Capt. Thomas Taatjes of Asia Pacific Superyachts Indonesia (APS) has announced a new expansion in superyacht care. A dedicated marine engineering division created by APS is now offering high-end 316 stainless fabrication and marine engineering that meet international standards.
APS has also partnered with Superyacht Teak in milling and processing marine grade A teak, allowing them to lay teak decks in Bali at a reduced cost. The teak is sustainably sourced from Java.
Volcanoes, beautiful beaches, stunning forests, and more continue to bring more and more visitors to Bali, according to Capt. Thomas.
“One can dive with whale sharks or mantas, view the amazing komodo dragons, trek in a rain forest looking for the famed bird of paradise, snorkel in areas where the rain forest meets the pristine coral reefs, and visit authentic villages,” Capt. Thomas wrote.
