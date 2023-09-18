Cannes Yachting Festival Announces New Layout and Developments for 2024

As the 46th edition of the Cannes Yachting Festival ended on Sunday, attendees can expect a change in the layout of future events.

Management of the Cannes Yachting Festival show, RX France, has presented its layout project for September 2024. The project looks to renovate and modernize Vieux Port, beginning in 2024 and finishing at the end of 2026.

The development project will impact the southern part of the Albert Edouard on the north/west side of the port entrance, the careening area, and the Max Laubeuf parking lot. Although the development will alter the usual layout of the festival, RX France’s management and the show’s staff are working with the City of Cannes to create a temporary, but optimal, layout.

“It is clear that the work to modernise the Vieux Port means that we will have to modify some of our installations and how we accommodate our exhibitors and visitors during the Cannes Yachting Festival,” said Filippo Rean, managing director of RX France.” Working constructively with the city and MVPC teams, our teams are already able to anticipate the main impacts on the different areas we occupy and find alternatives in the best possible conditions for the 2024 edition and those that follow.”

Two new areas will be added to Port Canto, one for large boats up to 55 meters and the other for small boats from eight meters. A crossing will be added to the two areas that connects them to the Sailing Area and the Yacht Brokerage & Toys area, allowing guests to easily access all the docks.

“As always, our priority is that our exhibitors and visitors are satisfied. This also means maintaining the show’s size and diversity,” said Sylvie Ernoult, director of the Cannes Yachting Festival. “We have been working hard for several months now to arrange the best installation possible for 2024, taking into account the various technical and safety constraints.”

Triton was on the docks taking pictures at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival! Click here to check out the photo gallery.

