Cocaine, Ketamine and Guns Found on Yacht in Nantucket Harbor

Jonathan Costenbader, captain of M/Y Secret Spot, was arrested Oct. 6 as he unloaded duffel bags containing cocaine at Palm Harbor Marina in West Palm…
A wellness check on a woman led police to arrest the owner of a yacht anchored in Nantucket Harbor after authorities say they found cocaine, ketamine and guns on board.
Officers from Nantucket Police, the Coast Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration raided M/Y Jess Conn and arrested its owner, Scott Anthony Burke, according to a story in the Nantucket Current. According to the newspaper, police first went to the yacht because of what the police report described as “a female party, on board a yacht, who did not want to be there, was under the influence of narcotics, and possibly has overdosed.” Authorities confiscated 43.4 grams of cocaine, 14.1 grams of ketamine, two pistols – a .380 Smith & Wesson Shield and a 9mm Smith & Wesson – and ammunition.
“The Nantucket Police Department and the DEA Cape Cod Resident Office continued an investigation and Burke was additionally charged with 1 count of Trafficking in Class B, 1 count of Possession to Distribute Class A, 1 count of Possession of a Firearm without a License, 1 count of Possession of Ammunition without a License and 4 Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device,” the department told the newspaper in a press release. “This case remains under investigation at this time.”
Burke, 69, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Nantucket District Court. The newspaper identified Burke as a resident of Key Largo, Fla., a retired physician and the current CEO of Injury Finance, LLC, which provides medical lien services for third-party liability claims.
M/Y Jess Conn is a 70-foot Nordhavn built in 2021 and registered in the Cayman Islands. In May, it ran aground in Florida, according to reports, but was not seriously damaged.