Details Emerge in Nantucket Harbor Yacht Arrest

More details have emerged in events that led to a high-profile Nantucket Harbor yacht arrest.

The alleged events that led to the arrest of Scott Anthony Burke on his yacht, M/Y Jess Conn, were revealed in greater detail this week. According to a report in the Nantucket Current, an affidavit obtained by the Current revealed that authorities were originally alerted to potential trouble on the yacht by a friend of a woman on board. The pair had been communicating via Facetime; he said she told him she wanted to get off the boat, then passed out and the call dropped, leading him to believe she had overdosed.

Police later found drugs and guns on the vessel. The man said there was cocaine, ketamine, Aderall and ecstasy. The man also said the woman told him “they were doing drugs all weekend long and people on the boat had been making pornographic films.”

The newspaper also reported that the yacht left Nantucket Harbor earlier in the week with a new crew. Crew members told the newspaper they had been hired by the vessel’s manufacturer, Nordhavn, which had been brought on by Burke to sell it on his behalf.

“I have no opinion, we’re just here to do a job. Period,” a crew member told the newspaper. “I have no idea what went on or what didn’t go on. And it’s not a concern of mine.”

Burke’s lawyer, Hank Brennan, told the Current that the allegations were untrue and came from dubious motivations.

“He’s a bitter ex-boyfriend who was upset she wouldn’t come see him and I wouldn’t put much stock in anything he has to say,” Brennan told the newspaper. “His accounts are inconsistent.”

In the affidavit, police describe Burke as “extremely uncooperative” and that he was initially handcuffed and detained due to his behavior. A judge later set Burke’s bail at $200,000.

At the detention hearing, Brennan said Burke had hosted a party on the yacht with a number of people in attendance, and that he was waiting for the yacht’s captain to return. Everybody else had left the yacht except the woman who required medical attention and, according to Brennan, asked Burke if she could stay an extra few days.

The next hearing for Burke, a retired physician, is scheduled for October 16.

