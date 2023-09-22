Genoa International Boat Show Begins

The 63rd edition of the Genoa International Boat Show began on Thursday.

The Genoa International Boat Show is back as boat show season ramps up. This year’s show takes place from September 21 to 26 and is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.

The show boasts a renewed location, as renowned architect Renzo Piano has helped transform the show’s venue. Visitors can expect 150 more berths, navigable canals, and a new eastern waterfront area. This is part of construction on the waterfront that is ongoing and expected to be done in 2024.

The construction has also increased the show’s exhibition space by 13 to 15%, bringing more events and seminars to the show. Some events or seminars that visitors can look forward to are the Design Innovation Award Ceremony on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Sanremo Symphony Orchestra “Voltarellicanta Modugno” on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and much more.

The show, organized by the Italian Marine Industry Association Confindustria Nautica, is celebrating its 63rd consecutive year of existence.

“The Genoa Boat Show was the original, an example followed by others. It was the driving force behind the international growth of Italian shipyards, which had been operating since the 1950s, and positioned them at the peak of world production,” stated Saverio Cecchi, president of the Italian Marine Industry Association. “It has never missed a year, not even during the storm that was COVID.”

