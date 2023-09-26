In Monaco, the Debut of Environmental Sustainability Best Practices for Crew

A comprehensive package of environmental sustainability best practices for crew is set to be previewed at the Monaco Yacht Show.

A series of guidelines, which will be officially released in October, aim to offer crew ways to bring sustainable practices into their working lives on board. Created by consultant and former chief stew Danella Hopkins and initiated by the MB92 Group and nonprofit the Water Revolution Foundation, the guidelines touch on the responsibilities of every professional on board, from captain to deckhand.

“I know first-hand the challenges that can come with operating in a more sustainable manner,” Hopkins said, “and I hope these guidelines will not only support crew to be more eco-responsible onboard, but also serve as a reminder that even small actions play a significant role in contributing to the bigger picture.”

The guidelines also include the job description for an “eco-sustainability ambassador” – a designated crew member who would support other crew and drive sustainability efforts.

The people and organizations behind the guidelines cite yacht management company buy-in as crucial to their success. Already, the guidelines have begun drawing praise around the industry.

“We wholeheartedly endorse this initiative and understand that instigating behavioral change and reshaping mindset onboard can be challenging,” said Peter Vogel, founder of Luxury Hospitality Management. “Drawing upon our coaching and training expertise, we are committed to contributing our resources to help facilitate an era where crew eco-consciousness is at the forefront across all departments.”

After their preview at the Monaco Yacht Show, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday, the guidelines will be available soon for free on the Water Revolution website. Anybody who is interested can register now to be among the first to receive them.

The yachting industry is making steps towards more environmentally sustainable practices, but it’s not always easy.

