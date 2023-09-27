International Electric Marine Association To Launch During Monaco Yacht Show

The International Electric Marine Association will be launched on September 30 at the Yacht Club de Monaco.

The International Electric Marine Association (IEMA) is set to be ushered in by its founding members during the Monaco Yacht Show. The ceremony will be hosted at the Seabird Lounge, where IEMA will present their mission to decarbonize the planet’s waters and protect global health through innovation and sustainability.

The IEMA aims to advocate for the electrification of coastal and marine navigation systems. They also hope to accelerate the implementation of electric marine solutions while informing public and private sectors about the advantages the transition brings to global health, mobility, and the environment.

The transition to electric marine solutions will also allow policy makers in Washington D.C. and Brussels to create thousands of manufacturing jobs, protect global health, and preserve Earth’s waters through innovation, according to IEMA.

“It’s incredibly impressive, and inspiring, to witness the multitude of emerging technologies from around the world dedicated to providing scalable solutions for the objective of non-combustion water systems. These innovations deserve increased visibility, strong representation, valuable partnerships, and supportive legislation to thrive,” said Adia Jover, founder and president of IEMA.

Tagged electric propulsion, monaco yacht show, sustainability

