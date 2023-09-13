ISWAN Debuts New Crew Resource to Safely Find Jobs

ISWAN has worked with experts in the yachting industry to develop a free guide that helps job-seeking yacht crew find jobs safely.

The International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) has created ‘Personal safety precautions for job-seeking yacht crew,’ to guide and support crew looking for jobs in the yachting industry. The free guide looks to increase crew’s awareness of potential risks while looking for their next role.

ISWAN created this guide due to an increase in calls to ISWAN’s free 24-hour help line, Yacht Crew Help. The helpline has seen an increase in crew voicing personal safety issues like bullying, harassment, and sexual violence while working. Many of these crew secured the roles though unregulated measures, like social media. They were also a part of a community that has been dubbed the “nautical hitchhiker” community, according to ISWAN.

The guide is for crew of any gender, nationality, or level of experience in the industry. The resource helps crew find reputable agencies, practice safe dock-walking, and what to check before embarking, according to ISWAN. The guide also covers personal safety while on board, what to do in the case of an incident, and what organizations to contact that provide support to crew.

Multiple organizations helped develop this resource by providing knowledge and expertise, including Nautilus International, Bond TM, MHG Insurance, Safer Waves, Sailing Safely for Women (SSW), Salute Her, Wilsonhalligan and Yachts Mermaids.

‘Personal safety precautions for job-seeking yacht crew’ is free to download on the ISWAN and Yacht Crew Help websites and on the ISWAN Seafarers app. Yacht Crew Help is also available 24/7/365 here for any crew member that needs support or someone to speak to.

