Marine Industry Partnership Aims to Introduce New Smart Motor Technology

Torqeedo has announced a partnership with c.technology in the hopes to create new smart motor technology and connected experience.

Torqeedo has partnered with c.technology, and the companies have started to develop smart motors which will be showcased at this year’s METSTRADE. The companies plan to bring cloud technology to electric boating products by creating an innovative platform for boaters and fleet managers.

Torqeedo and c.technology plan to create web-based and mobile applications for users to enjoy a connected experience, while also giving users the option to allow Torqeedo to collect system information to provide enhanced service and maintenance experiences.

Torqeedo develops and manufactures electric and hybrid drives from 0.5 to 100 kW for commercial applications and recreational use. C.technology designs, develops, and delivers connected mobility solutions for original equipment manufacturers so they can transform the data they receive into scalable services.

“The partnership with c.technology is a significant step towards a better customer experience with e-mobility on the water, whether you are a regatta sailor or running a ferry service,” said Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo.

