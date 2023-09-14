MIASF September Mixer Set for Port 32 Fort Lauderdale

The next MIASF industry mixer will take place at Port 32 Fort Lauderdale, a modern new facility built with captains and crew in mind.

South Florida-based captains and crew can RSVP now for the next Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) mixer – which is being held at a new Fort Lauderdale marina that boasts top-of-the-line crew facilities.

Port 32 Fort Lauderdale will host the September 28 mixer, which will feature drinks, a taco truck and tours of the recently opened facility.

The Marina Mile-area facility hosted its grand opening in June. It accommodates vessels up to 180 feet and includes a fitness center, lounge area, conference room, dockside gazebo, picnic area and computer bar all for crew to use. The facility offers a 150-ton travelift which can lift vessels up to 120 feet. Its wet slips can accommodate vessels up to 150 feet for in-water repairs and refits including painting, engine work, hull work, bright work, teak work and more.

