Newport For New Products Winners Announced At Newport Boat Show

A number of industry innovators are celebrating their Newport For New Products wins at the Newport Boat Show.

Boats and boat products ranging from sailing yachts to winches competed in the Newport Boat Show’s Newport For New Products competition. The competition was open to all products launched in the United States after April 1, 2023, and that were making their boat show debut at Newport. Industry experts selected all winners except the People’s Choice Award. Entrants were judged based on a criteria of innovation, value to the consumer, safety and aesthetics. Winners were announced Friday at the show.

Winners included:

Best New Navigation Product (Including Marine Electronics) – B&G Hercules

Best New Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Ronstan Orbit Winch with

QuickTrimTM

Honorable Mention Boating Operation, Maintenance or Safety Product – Revolve Technology

Emergency VHF Antenna

Best New Sailboat – Yyachts Y70

Best New Powerboat 30 Feet and Over – SOLARA S-310 SC

Best New Powerboat Under 30 Feet – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

Best Overall New Powerboat – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

Honorable Mention: Powerboat – Wolfeboro Boats Classic 15

Accessible Product Award – Laguna 330, Further Customs

Green Boat Award – HYFOIL 28, Hyfoil Marine

People’s Choice Award – SOLARA S-310 SC

