Relax at the Captains & Crew Lounge During the Monaco Yacht Show

The Captains & Crew Lounge is back at the Monaco Yacht Show, giving yacht professionals a place to take a break during the action of the show.

Monaco Yacht Show’s (MYS) Captains & Crew Lounge offers a relaxation area with refreshments, Wi-Fi, games, a wellness area, and more. The lounge is exclusive for captains and crew working on board yachts that are exhibited at the show and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Captains and crew can also look forward to a complimentary breakfast and lunch service provided in the lounge, with breakfast being served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and lunch from noon to 2:30 p.m. Information about yacht provisions, port services, yacht toys, or telecommunication solutions can also be found at the lounge.

Although the lounge is exclusive for captains and crew working the show, if you’re a visiting crew member and your yacht isn’t being exhibited at MYS, you can still enter the lounge after filling out a pass request.

Make sure to keep an eye out for the exclusive boat shuttle for captains and crew that takes you straight to the lounge! Boarding is available from Chicane, Quai Rainier ler, and Quai Jarlan pontoons.

