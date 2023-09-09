Seabird Technologies to Showcase Sustainable Marine Strategy at Exclusive Event during the Monaco Yacht Show

Seabird Technologies has announced that it will be hosting a Lounge at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco on the 30th of September, during the Monaco Yacht Show, to unveil their vision for a sustainable maritime future and ambitions to accelerate marine decarbonisation.

2nd October 2023. Rotterdam. Holland The E1 Series Rotterdam Preview Photo by Lloyd Images

Seabird has an exclusive relationship with the E1 Championship to develop and manufacture the revolutionary Racebird, an all-new fully electric hydrofoiling race boat. The racing partnership provides an ideal platform and testing ground to push boundaries and develop sustainable technology at breakneck speed, which will be used to drive industry-wide decarbonisation.

The Seabird Lounge

The Seabird Lounge, on the ground floor of the Yacht Club de Monaco, will offer visitors an exclusive opportunity to meet the Seabird leadership team, including visionary founder Sophi Horne.

Raised in Norway, Sophi is quickly becoming one of the most influential women in yachting, with her futuristic design projects notorious for pushing the boundaries of electric boating. After pitching the idea for Seabird to Alejandro Agag (CEO of Extreme E, Chairman of Formula E and Chairman of the E1 Championship), Sophi was able to secure him as an investor and pull together an incredible team to facilitate the build of her designs – including Richard Draisey as CEO and Nathan Baker as CTO, who both have backgrounds building high-performance cars for McLaren Racing.

Visitors to the Lounge in Monaco will be able to see the Racebird up close, chat with the engineering team behind the boat and hear all about the E1 Championship. The goal is to offer visitors a chance to experience the brand first-hand in a relaxing and fun environment, with an open bar and live DJ set throughout the afternoon. There will also be exciting sneak peeks of future Seabird projects across the business, revealed over the course of the day.

“We’re privileged to have the opportunity to share our vision at the Seabird Lounge and look forward to meeting with partners, press, industry professionals and the public against the incredible backdrop of the Monaco Yacht Show, at the Yacht Club de Monaco.” – Sophi Horne

Event Details:

● What: Seabird Lounge in partnership with the E1 Championship

● Where: Yacht Club de Monaco, Quai Louis II, Monaco

● When: Saturday 30th September, 11am-8pm

● Admission: Open to all Monaco Yacht Show attendees (subject to capacity) In partnership with the E1 Championship

Seabird has an exclusive relationship with the E1 Championship to design and build the world’s first high-performance all-electric foiling raceboat, the Racebird. Founded by Alejandro Agag and Rodi Basso, the E1 Championship was inspired by the success of other forms of electric racing and how they act as a platform to accelerate sustainable technologies. This partnership with the E1 Championship gives Seabird an unparalleled platform to rapidly develop and deploy sustainable technologies and showcase the brand.

The E1 Championship currently has an impressive lineup of celebrity team owners, including Steve Aoki, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba, Rafael Nadal, and Sergio Perez. The first race will take place in Jeddah in early 2024, in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Water Sports & Diving Federation who have significant ambitions for the rapid growth of water sports in Saudi Arabia as part of its ‘Vision 2030’.

“Seabird is pioneering the revolutionary Racebird raceboat to be used in the E1 Championship. We are excited to watch the company go from strength to strength and we fully support their ambitions to accelerate the decarbonisation of the marine industry.” – Rodi Basso

For more information on Seabird, please visit: https://seabirdtechnologies.com/

