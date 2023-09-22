Teakdecking Systems Announces the Promotion of Sean Fetter to Sales Manager

Teakdecking Systems (TDS), a global leader in marine decking and products, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Fetter to the position of Sales Manager. With this promotion, Sean will be taking on an expanded leadership role, managing a team of seven as he continues to contribute his expertise and dedication to the company.

Fetter joined Teakdecking Systems in March 2017, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. He studied Architecture at Woodbury University prior to working as a wooden boatbuilder apprentice at the Apprenticeshop in Rockland, Maine. This hands-on experience instilled in him a deep appreciation and understanding for craftsmanship and the marine industry.

In his new role as Sales Manager, Sean’s main responsibilities will be guiding and supporting the sales team, fostering strong client relationships, and driving the growth and success of Teakdecking Systems in the marine industry.

When asked about his new role, Fetter commented, “I’m excited to take on this new challenge and help lead our team to new heights. Teakdecking Systems has a long history of excellence in the marine industry, and I look forward to contributing to that legacy”.

Richard Strauss, CEO said “Sean has been an integral part of our company’s success, and we are pleased to see him take on this new role. His dedication and passion for the industry are evident, and we have no doubt that he will excel in his new position”.

Related Posts OceanLED hires new sales manager Deerfield Beach-based Ocean LED USA, a manufacturer of LED marine lights, has hired Fred Mayer as the North America account manager for the superyacht division.…

Nautical Ventures hires new sales manager Nautical Ventures, a South Florida boat and watersports dealership, has hired Rick Levy as sales manager at its Dania Beach, Florida, facility. Levy has 33…

Tess Electrical has new sales manager Brett Fitzgerald has joined Tess Electrical Sales & Services as sales manager, taking over many of the duties of Karl Gallet, who recently left the…

Topics: