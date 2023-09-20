The Good and the Bad of the Charter Industry

Many believe the current state of the charter industry to be strong, but the industry has its issues.

“Post COVID was the best, no pun intended, shot in the arm for the charter world, ever,” Capt. Herbert Magney said.

Capt. Magney has been a charter captain for over 25 years, and many share his sentiment on the post-pandemic industry. A vacation during the peak of the pandemic was hard to come by, but one that included a well-maintained, sanitized environment with crew that quarantined together brought new guests to the charter industry. Many of the guests became hooked, and the industry added new customers.

Although the economic side of the charter industry is on the upswing, Magney believes the standards of charter associations need to improve. Magney believes brokers or representatives make decisions on charter vessels for guests based on availability and how fast a commission can be made, which can lead to guests arriving at yachts that don’t live up to the standards they thought they were receiving.

“They get there and the boat’s broken because it hasn’t been allowed to be maintained by the owner, there’s no standard for that, and the crew’s compromised,” Magney said. “There are customers out there that go ‘I’ll never charter another boat in my life,’ and it’s a shame because it’s an awesome opportunity, but it is the Wild West, it’s unregulated.”

Magney does say some of the bigger brokerages do a better job of vetting a vessel before it becomes a part of their fleet, but he hopes the process becomes something that every brokerage excels at.

“I feel that there should be more standardization in the practices as opposed to just being a clause in the contract that nobody reads,” Magney said.

Magney praises the communication that has developed between the yacht industry through group chat as well. More than 800 captains are available to Magney through WhatsApp group chats he has helped create. The groups started as a place to discuss new COVID-19 rules in different countries but slowly turned into a forum where captains help resolve each other’s problems and speak on current issues. Magney’s presence became so well known in the chats that he gained a new name, too.

“There was a little bit of ranting, and I would be the hall monitor of sorts, so when somebody is going off on a tangent, I would nip it in the bud and bring it back down to earth,” Magney said. “So, I got nicknamed the Herbinator.”

Capt. Douglas Meier has more than 30 years of experience as a captain and currently runs M/Y Renaissance. He also hosts The Bottom Line, a weekly podcast that covers everything boating. Meier agrees that the industry’s economic situation has benefited from the pandemic rebound, but another effect is the change it has had on destinations.

“I’m getting clients that have been chartering with us in the past and they’ll go ‘I want to go to a deserted island; I don’t want to worry about all the world’s problems right now. I just want to go anchor off a beach with the kids and sit on the deck and smoke a cigar,’” Meier said. “I think COVID has shifted a lot of people’s personal agendas.”

Meier also believes the pandemic changed the minds of many crew when it came to staying on one boat versus boat-hopping.

“Before COVID everybody was like, ‘You gotta stay on the boat, get some experience under your belt,’ but with COVID a lot of owners laid off the boats and dismissed the crew and they were like, ‘What the hell?’” Meier said.

Once COVID-19 began to subside and the charter industry came back, there was a huge demand for crew. However, crew began bouncing from one opportunity to a better opportunity since their demand was so high, Meier said. Issues with crew retention are still present, and Meier believes it’s one of the biggest problems the charter industry faces.

“Charter boats rely on a steady crew to sell their product,” Meier said. “It’s very hard to run a charter operation when you’re retraining people every couple of months.”

Crew retention is a hot topic in the charter industry, and one that many are trying to solve. Crew want rotation, benefits, more training and time off, and while some captains believe these demands are valid, they are unsure if they can be met.

“What we’re all doing is we’re trying to up the ante so to speak on what we’re giving crew to keep them, although that still doesn’t seem to be working,” Meier said.

Capt. Scott Miller has more than 30 years of experience as a captain and has experienced the highs and lows of crew retention. He says he’s tried the rotation route, but after a year and a half or so he’s noticed crew are ready to move to another boat. Paying crew higher wages was an option as well, but he understands most crew are paid well throughout the industry so it’s not as effective. However, when Miller ran a boat for 12 years and had the same crew on board for five to six of those years, he realized other ways to keep crew around.

“The boat didn’t pay especially well, but it was 140 feet, so it was quite comfortable,” Miller said. “The owner wasn’t too demanding, the program was a little different, and people stayed around, so it all depends on the atmosphere on board and the captain.”

Superyacht chef Christian Russo has more than 20 years of experience working in the yachting industry, and his interpretation of the charter industry is that it’s been more or less the same for him. He only has one thing he wants the industry to improve on – preference sheets.

“I find that most times it’s an assistant filling things out and then the guests get here and they’re quite different from what they put on the sheet,” Russo said. “Then you find out somebody’s got this allergy or these preferences, and it kind of hampers our ability to provide those things, especially if we’re in areas that are difficult to get ingredients.”

In the sportfishing side of the charter industry, Capt. Spencer Reilly has seven years of experience as a captain and runs Captain Goop Charters on Florida’s Treasure Coast. He’s noticed during this time that the old school mentality of not sharing wisdom has changed in a good way.

“That mentality of we can share experience and knowledge, and learn more about it every day,” Reilly said. “Not so much the specifics on fishing spots, I’m specifically talking tackle tricks, outrigger tricks, just within the boat itself.”

The charter industry looks to continue its rise, even with the issues it faces. Crew retention, brokerage communication, and preference sheets won’t be solved overnight, but discussions between captains and crew can lead to a better industry for all.

