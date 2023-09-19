Trade Tuesday a Hit at Southampton International Boat Show

The inaugural Trade Tuesday at the Southampton International Boat Show has been hailed as a success.

Eighty people attended informational sessions amid opportunities for networking at the first Trade Tuesday offered by the Southampton International Boat Show.

The three sessions included talks on business opportunities, environmental issues and new communication strategies.

Paul Martin, chairman of the British Marine Trades Association and a member of the British Marine Board, was one of the people behind bringing Trade Tuesday to the show. He opened the morning by stressing the importance of both learning and of industry pros getting together.

“The Southampton International Boat Show is one of the few events each year when the trade get together to learn, talk and discuss, and we really hope everyone gets something from today’s event,” he said in opening remarks. “Trade Tuesday aims to build on these opportunities, and we have some very interesting sessions lined up and plenty of networking breaks throughout the morning.”

“I have really enjoyed the event,” Seaglaze’s Alastair Clayton said. “It has been really beneficial to get some time away from the stand to learn about the wider industry issues, that I need to be aware of. I now have a dozen action points and I regard it as great use of my time.”

The show, which runs through September 25, is the United Kingdom’s largest.

We’re now officially into boat show season. Check out Triton’s photo galleries for snaps from the docks at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which ended Sunday.

Tagged Southampton International Boat Show, Trade Tuesday

Topics: