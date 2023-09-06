U.S. Superyacht Association Annual Awards Looking for Nominations

The U.S. Superyacht Association is looking for hardworking USSA members to be nominated for their annual awards ceremony.

The U.S. Superyacht Association (USSA) hosts an annual meeting where several hardworking USSA members are honored with prestigious awards.

USSA is looking for different candidates for the Gertrude Denison “Woman of the Year” Award, the Golden Compass Award, the Beacon Award, and the YPY Leadership Award. The winners of each category will be announced during USSA’s annual meeting on Friday, Oct. 27, at Bahia Mar, Commodore Ballroom, 2nd Floor.

The Gertrude Denison “Woman of the Year” Award looks to celebrate the contributions and leadership of women in the superyacht industry. The award was created in 2022 and is named after Gertrude Denison who created a path for women to become a powerful part of the superyacht industry. The inaugural winner was Rose Damen of Damen Yachts.

The Golden Compass Award honors the company or person whose contributions and impacts to the superyacht industry has created a “true-North” model that many follow. Last year’s recipient was Paul Derektor of Derecktor Shipyards.

The Beacon Award celebrates the company or individual that is making a difference in the superyacht community, whether through humanitarian work, environmental conservation, or social impact. 2022’s winner was Michael T. Moore of Moore & Co.

The YPY Leadership Award honors the leadership and accomplishments of up-and-coming superyacht industry professionals. Young Professionals in Yachting (YPY) unites the next generation of superyacht professionals by hosting seminars, meetings, and networking events where young professionals can create relationships and foster success. Sarrah Hearne of Bradford Marine was 2022’s recipient.

The deadline for recommendations is Friday, Sept. 29. The USSA Board of Directors will review submitted candidates and announce the winners during the annual meeting. Click here submit your recommendations.

Related Posts Ninth annual World Superyacht Awards Boat International Media has selected the finalists for its ninth annual World Superyacht Awards. The finalists will be announced May 3 at a gala in…

Acrew launches Superyacht Business Awards Yacht crew events company Acrew has launched the Superyacht Business Awards to acknowledge the best superyacht businesses in the world, based on captain and crew…

Finalists announced for World Superyacht Awards Over the next few months, the World Superyacht Awards Jury comprised of 22 superyacht owners and two senior industry professionals will travel the globe making…

Tagged superyacht award, U.S. Superyacht Association, ussa

Topics: