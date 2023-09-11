Walmart Heiress’ Superyacht Sprayed With Paint — Again

A Walmart Heiress’ superyacht was sprayed with paint in July and has now been targeted again.

Climate activists in Barcelona sprayed paint on M/Y Kaos on Friday, Sept. 8. Kaos belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, the daughter of Walmart co-founder James Walton. After spraying the paint, they held up a sign that stated, “Billionaires Should Not Exist.”

Activists from the climate groups Scientist Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion Spain claimed ownership of the paint spraying. The group sprayed biodegradeable paint to denounce billionaires’ enormous impact on the climate crisis, according to a Twitter post made by the group.

The group later demanded that mega yachts be banned and call for a wealth tax against the richest people in the world that contributes to climate loss and damage funds for people in areas most affected by climate change.

Laurie’s superyacht was sprayed with paint in July after Futuro Vegetal, a climate crisis group, used fire extinguishers to spray paint across the vessel. The group then held up a sign that read “You Consume Others Suffer.”

The protestors were detained by police at the marina for three hours before they were released, according to a report by the Independent.

Tagged climate activists, m/y kaos, walmart

