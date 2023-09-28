With New Yacht Repair Center, It’s NEOM Sweet NEOM for MB92

A new MB92 Group yacht repair center will mean a 10,000-square-meter facility on a new Saudi Red Sea destination.

MB92 Group is building a massive new yacht repair facility at Sindalah, an island the Saudi government is touting as a luxury yachting destination. Sindalah is scheduled to open in 2024. There are plans for more yacht repair centers in NEOM, the new urban region that’s home to Sindalah and that is being developed in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Province.

The repair center will offer all major services including onboard electrical, mechanical and hydraulic system repairs. It will be able to accommodate vessels of any size for in-water work, while vessels up to 40-meters in length can be accommodated for drydock operations.

“Teaming up with MB92 Group reflects our commitment to becoming a distinctive yachting destination,” NEOM Island Executive Director Aayush Killa said. “This venture embodies our dedication to delivering world-class infrastructure and services to support yachts visiting the Red Sea.”

For MB92 Group, the facility offers the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a potentially major yachting destination.

“We are extremely excited to be a part of the remarkable NEOM project and embrace the opportunity that this partnership represents,” chairman Pepe Garcia-Aubert said. “We envision this as merely the beginning of a lasting and meaningful collaboration, allowing us to provide the local yachting community with a world-class refit and repair service in this incredibly beautiful region with so much to offer.”

