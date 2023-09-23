Women in Sustainability and Technology in Yachting Event at 2023 Monaco Yacht Show

The Association of Women in Yachting (AWY) is hosting a free Women in Sustainability and Technology in Yachting networking event during the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show.

The Women in Sustainability and Technology in Yachting networking event is AWY’s annual networking event at the Monaco Yacht Show.

The event is on Friday, September 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The networking event is at Restaurant Le Botticelli, located at 1 Ave. J.F. Kennedy overlooking Monaco Port.

The event looks to bring together trailblazers who are driving eco-friendly solutions in yachting. It will also serve as an opportunity to connect and collaborate on sustainable innovations.

Registration for the free event is now available here.

Triton’s new charter issue is now out! Click here to read it!

Topics: