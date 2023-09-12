Yacht Show Season 2023 Kicks off with Cannes, Newport

Yacht Show Season 2023 is officially upon us as the Cannes Yachting Festival kicked off Tuesday and the Newport International Boat Show is set to go Thursday.

Two of international yachting’s most beautiful and popular destinations are playing their annual role of beginning the yacht show season. It’s party time in Cannes, with Newport soon to follow.

The Cannes Yachting Festival opened Tuesday. The festival, which runs through Sunday, features about 700 vessels at two ports.

“As has been the case every year, the Cannes Yachting Festival gets the season underway by unveiling an extremely eclectic offer.,” festival director Sylvie Ernoult said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome 610 exhibitors and nearly 700 boats – one of our record – which includes 130 making their world debuts. Our visitors will be able to see the crème de la crème of the marine industry with not only the most famous shipyards and equipment manufacturers, but also newcomers to the industry, small companies or start-ups, who come to present their creations.”

Always diverse Newport will feature sailboats and powerboats alongside yachts, as well as all sorts of services and accessories. NFNP (Newport for New Products) decals will identify the 12 vessels and 20 marine products making their debut at Newport. On Thursday, industry experts will judge the NFNPs, with several categories to be awarded. Online voting is now underway for the show’s People’s Choice Award; that winner is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

“As we count down the hours to the start of the show, our entire team is filled with excitement,” Jocelyn Emory, the show’s marketing director, said in a statement. “The success of this event would not have been possible without the dedication of so many individuals, from our staff and operations, exhibitors, members of the press, sponsors, partners and the Newport community. From all of us involved in making this show happen, this will be one not to miss!”

Show organizers recommend anyone wishing to attend buy tickets in advance. They are also tracking the progress of Hurricane Lee but on Tuesday did not have any plans to cancel or postpone scheduled events.

Both shows are also championing various green initiatives as the issue gains traction in the industry. Clean Ocean Access is acting as the Newport Boat Show’s “sustainability partner”.

