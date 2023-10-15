15th Annual Yacht Bikers Poker Run by National Marine Suppliers Is This Weekend

National Marine Suppliers is inviting all yacht bikers to their 15th annual Poker Run.

National Marine Suppliers’ 15th Annual Poker Run is on Saturday, Oct. 14. National Marine is inviting the yachting industry to ride their bikes, classic cars, and sports cars to help raise funds for Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation.

All proceeds from the Poker Run will support Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation, which is a foundation that helps wounded, ill, or injured US Special Command members and their families. Task Force Dagger was founded and is operated by members of the Special Operations Forces community. They respond to urgent needs, conduct rehabilitative adaptive events, and provide modern health solutions to service members and their families.

All riders should arrive at National Marine Suppliers by 8-9 a.m. to complete registration, enjoy breakfast, purchase raffle tickets for prizes, and pull their first two poker cards. Riders will depart from National Marine and start the ride at 10 a.m. following announcements.

The first stop along the ride will be at Harley Davidson on Alligator Alley, where riders can enjoy hot dogs, drinks, and the Harley store from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Once riders depart from Harley Davidson, they’ll take a short ride into the Everglades until they reach Sawgrass Recreation Park. Riders will attend an airboat ride and a nature walk from noon to 1:45 p.m.

The Poker Run’s third stop is at Café 27 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., where riders can enjoy music, drinks, and live music by South 58. Riders will reach their final stop, Quantum Marine Stabilizers, at 3 p.m.

Quantum will host the Poker Run’s end party until 6 p.m., which includes live music by Rough Shot, a BBQ buffet, drinks, awards, and raffle prizes. The party is open to anyone in the yachting industry, including anyone unable to join on the ride.

The Poker Run is a rain or shine event. Click here for more information or to buy tickets!

Triton covered the 14th Annual Poker Run for last year’s Triton Daily at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Click here to read it!

Tagged national marine suppliers, poker run

