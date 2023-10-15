15th Annual Yacht Bikers Poker Run Raises $61,000 for USSOCOM Members

National Marine Suppliers hosted their 15th annual Yacht Bikers Poker Run on October 14.

National Marine Suppliers’ Yacht Bikers Poker Run raised $61,000 for the Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation. Task Force Dagger is a foundation that helps US Special Operations Command members and their families.

The foundation looks to help ill or injured USSOCOM members through activities on the water, like diving. Task Force Dagger was founded and continues to be operated by members of the Special Operations Forces community. They also respond to urgent needs, conduct rehabilitative adaptive events, and help service members with mental health solutions.

National Marine Suppliers’ 15th annual Poker Run invited members of the yachting community to drive their bikes, classic cars, and sports cars in support of Task Force Dagger. The Poker Run’s first stop was at Harley Davidson on Alligator Alley, where riders enjoyed hot dogs and drinks while touring the store. Riders then drove to Sawgrass Recreation Park where they attended an airboat ride and nature walk.

The Poker Run’s third stop was at Café 27 where music, drinks, and live music by South 58 was enjoyed. Quantum Marine Stabilizers was the final stop of the Poker Run, where an end party was hosted. Live music by Rough Shot, a BBQ buffet, drinks, awards, and raffle prizes were enjoyed at the end party.

Triton was at the Poker Run and took pictures of the end party. Check them out in our gallery!

