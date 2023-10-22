Canada, Mexico, Panama in Cruisers Yachts Expansion

Heesen Yachts recently delivered two yachts: the all-aluminum 35m M/Y Galactica Plus and the 47m steel-hulled M/Y My Secret, bringing to five the number of…
Cruisers Yachts, a manufacturer of boats up to 73 feet in length overall, has added three new international dealers: Martin Motor Sports in British Columbia, Canada; Narval Marine in Panama; and Yucatan Seas in Yucatan, Mexico. Cruisers Yachts, founded in 1953 in Oconto, Wisconsin, specializes in the Cantius and GLS models.
“We are very excited to partner with these dealers to help expand our global footprint,” said Dan Zenz, vice president of sales. “Our expansion to global markets these past years is a true testament to our brand and its reach. Together we look forward to providing excellent sales and service while growing the Cruisers Yachts brand in these markets.”
Interested in new yacht destinations? Check out Triton’s Destinations section!Topics: