Captains and Crew Awards Soiree Honors Best of the Best

The first International Crew Awards will celebrate the hard work and skills required to excel on board megayachts. Sponsored by ACREW, a Holland-based networking and…
Captains and crew were celebrated recently at the 2023 Captains and Crew Awards Soiree.
Hosted by Fraser Yachts, the 21st edition of the Captains and Crew Awards Soiree was held at the Yacht Club de Monaco during the Monaco Yacht Show. Winning captains and crew received prizes including trips to the Bahamas courtesy of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, subscriptions to Superyacht Fitness courtesy Peninsula, a “luxury treasure hunt” valued at $5,000 thanks to Aquavistas, a crew night out from Engineered Yacht Services, Garmin watches courtesy of Omni Access, Master & Dynamic headphones, a water toys weekend from Ocean Premium, a crew night out and two weeks free berthing in Palma from Port Adriano, as well as backpacks from GMT.
Winners included:
Best Charter Crew (Yacht under 50m)
In partnership with GMT and Turkish Airlines
Winner: 49M Fitzroy Yachts S/Y OHANA
Shortlisted: 28M Benetti M/Y Gala, 45M Nicolini M/Y Curiosity
Shortlisted: 85M Akyacht M/Y VICTORIOUS, 87m Friere OCEANXPLORER
