Captains and Crew Awards Soiree Honors Best of the Best

Captains and crew were celebrated recently at the 2023 Captains and Crew Awards Soiree.

Hosted by Fraser Yachts, the 21st edition of the Captains and Crew Awards Soiree was held at the Yacht Club de Monaco during the Monaco Yacht Show. Winning captains and crew received prizes including trips to the Bahamas courtesy of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, subscriptions to Superyacht Fitness courtesy Peninsula, a “luxury treasure hunt” valued at $5,000 thanks to Aquavistas, a crew night out from Engineered Yacht Services, Garmin watches courtesy of Omni Access, Master & Dynamic headphones, a water toys weekend from Ocean Premium, a crew night out and two weeks free berthing in Palma from Port Adriano, as well as backpacks from GMT.

Winners included:

Best Charter Crew (Yacht under 50m) In partnership with GMT and Turkish Airlines

Winner: 49M Fitzroy Yachts S/Y OHANA Shortlisted: 28M Benetti M/Y Gala, 45M Nicolini M/Y Curiosity

Best Charter Crew (Yacht Over 50m)

In partnership with Bahamas Ministry of Tourism

Winner: 50M Columbus Yachts M/Y K2

Shortlisted: 56M Swiftship M/Y TACANUYA, 70M Royal Denship M/Y FORCE BLUE, 75m Oceanco M/Y WHEELS

Future Award

In partnership with Peninsula

Winner: 59M M/Y AKULA Winner: 59M M/Y AKULA Shortlisted: 85M Akyacht M/Y VICTORIOUS, 87m Friere OCEANXPLORER

Tagged Captains and Crew Awards Soiree, monaco yacht show

