Cause Sought in Miami Yacht Fire

Investigators continue to seek a cause to the Miami yacht fire that blazed in the early morning earlier this week.

An early morning fire on board a yacht at Haulover Park Marina destroyed a yacht and caused concern for nearby vessels, according to multiple media reports.

According to Miami-Dade fire rescue, the incident at the northeast Miami marina began at around 4:45am on Saturday. By the time various news outlets arrived later that morning, crews were working to extinguish a blaze that ballooned plumes of black smoke into the air.

Few details were given about the 60-foot yacht in media reports. No injuries were reported. Fire-and-rescue authorities expressed concern about the fuel on board and surrounding vessels.

“Scary, shocking,” a marina patron who identified himself as Glenn said to news out let WSVN. “You know, you do everything that you can do to try to make your vessel near perfect and safe, and then you see something like this, and it’s just – it shocks you.”

Other witnesses were surprised at how quickly it happened.

“I got the call this morning at 7 a.m. this morning to look out for my fire extinguisher being missing because there is a boat on fire on my dock,” Phil Gillen, who keeps a boat at the marina, told Local 10 News. “Just unbelievable how it’s completely leveled off and there’s no more boat left anymore.”

While the cause of this fire has not yet been determined, lithium ion batteries are often the culprit, even leading to new industry standards.

