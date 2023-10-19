Clive Palmer’s AU$40m Yacht Freed After Running Aground in Singapore

A yacht owned by an Australian mining magnate and former politician got into some trouble when it ran aground off the coast of Singapore. Clive Palmer’s AU$40m yacht has now been refloated and anchored.

A yacht owned by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is now moored near Sentosa Resort in Singapore after running aground there earlier this week, according to multiple media reports.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore confirmed that M/Y Australia ran aground off the Buran Channel, near the resort, at 4.30pm on October 16. No crew were injured, according to several reports. It was not known if Palmer was on the yacht.

Former Australian politician André Haermeyer tweeted several photos onto X, formerly Twitter, about the incident.

“Clive Palmer’s extravagant yacht, Australia, appears to be sinking, or at least stranded, near the Sentosa Resort in Singapore. Looks like he’s finally got his own Titanic,” Haermeyer tweeted.

One witness told the Sydney Morning Herald that it looked like the yacht went inside a buoy and into shallow water. The witness also said it seemed that the vessel had engine problems. Earlier media reports said the vessel seemed to have collided with a reef at low tide. The MPA said it would conduct a thorough investigation.

