Denison Yachting Bullish on Europe

Longtime American industry leader Denison Yachting has revealed successes and areas where there is room for growth for Denison Europe.

Denison Yachting used the recently concluded Monaco Yacht Show to address the growth of and plans for its growing business in Europe.

Denison’s Europe Director, Jeremy Roche, said Denison Europe has sold 13 yachts in the last year for roughly €70 million, while 21 current central listings equalled a total value of €90 million.Two yachts, he said, are new builds–a Princess Y85 delivered in July 2023 and a 50m Dynamiq scheduled for delivery in March 2025.

Denison also expanded on the charter side, although Roche said that overall, it did not meet expectations. Denison;’s European fleet includes eight charter yachts including flagship 51m Yildizlar Aresteas.

“The outlook currently looks positive,” Roche said. “The market has definitely had an adjustment compared to the 2021/22 highwater, but there is still lots of demand, enquiries remain high, and there is increased traction in securing CAs. The focus going forward is to expand footprint with locations considered in Palma, London, Istanbul and Dubai.”

Roche also spoke of adding staff at the company’s new Monaco office, which he described as “three times the size of the previous office, now with a team of ten.”

