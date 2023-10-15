For Sea Tow, 40 Years of Help On the Water

An organization that for decades has been a friend to captains and crew in need this year celebrates its 40th anniversary.

On-water marine assistance provider Sea Tow marks its 40th anniversary in business in 2023. The franchise-based company works around the continental United States, Alaska and Puerto Rico providing non-emergency on-water assistance including towing, fuel delivery, battery jumps and ungroundings, as well as salvage and recovery services including response to catastrophic events and marine spill response.

“Forty years ago, our father founded Sea Tow to break barriers and pioneer an ‘industry’ that did not previously exist,” company president Kristen Frohnhoefer said of her father, Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer Jr. Kristen Frohnhoefer today runs the family-owned company with her brother, CEO Joseph Frohnhoefer III.

“What hasn’t changed in that time is a Sea Tow member having peace of mind by receiving priority service and knowing that a Sea Tow captain in a distinctive yellow Sea Tow boat is coming to assist them,” she said. “The company’s success and growth can be attributed to a talented team at Sea Tow Services International Inc. and a network of Sea Tow franchisees along with their captains and crew who share a passion for helping people,”

When Joseph Frohnhoefer Jr. began the company in 1983, it consisted of two boats based out of Southold, New York, working the waters of the North Fork of Long Island. Today it consists of more than 500 boats and 700 captains and crew in 110 franchise operated areas.

In addition to various recreational boater membership options, the company offers memberships for commercial mariners. to fit boaters’ needs and is the only company to offer membership options for commercial mariners. Its other services include salvage and recovery, including post-hurricane catastrophic response, recovering derelict boats, airplane recovery, water taxi and launch services and overland transport, as well as vessel demolition and disposal.

The Sea Tow Foundation was established in 2006. It offers education and resources aimed at preventing boating deaths. It also operates more than 1,300 life jacket loaner stations across the US.

“As we look toward the future, we are excited to introduce new and expanding technologies, as well as solidify new and prominent partnerships, and expand franchise locations,” Joseph Frohnhoefer III said. “We are very proud of our four decades of service and look forward to the next exciting chapter for Sea Tow.”

