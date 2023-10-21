Galeon Yachts Launches Hardtop Coupe

Galeon Yachts has launched a new Hardtop Coupe (HTC) and owners can configure the 450 HTC with two or three cabins, a summer kitchen, a retractable cockpit shade, a sunroof over the lower helm and a helm door.

The Beach Mode is available with an optional hydraulic swim platform with a two-cabin, two-head design with a full-beam master and the option of a third cabin. The 45-foot 8-inch model is built in collaboration with Tony Castro Design Studio. The 450 HTC will debut at the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

www.galeonyachts.us

