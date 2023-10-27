Global and Local, FLIBS Dazzles on First Two Days

Innovation and evolution, old friends and new partners, were the themes of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’s first two days.

The 64th annual show opened with a nod towards its status as the world’s largest show of its kind.

“The International Boat Show is truly international and what it brings to Broward County, the City of Fort Lauderdale, is really a worldwide audience,” Andrew Doole said at the show’s opening. Doodle is President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, which organizes FLIBS. “So individuals will fly from all over the world to be here to participate in this boat show.”

For Phil Purcell, president and CEO of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, which owns the show, FLIBS continues to be in the beating heart of the yachting industry.

“It’s right between Palm Beach and Miami,” he said. “It’s got a world-class international airport … and equally important, it’s got a different feel than the feel that Miami has and the feel that Palm Beach has.

“It’s literally a melting pot of our community and then when you add the yards and the services that our community has in terms of the marine industry, that many yards up river, there’s nowhere else like that in the world.”

Seminars and events in the show’s first two days illustrated that international, idea-led ethos. They included talks on A.I., Florida coral reef restoration, women in ocean conservation, higher education research and innovation – and the Superyacht Chef Sushi Showdown. Several seminars dealt with issues such as mental health, addiction, bullying and harassment in yachting.

The Marine Research Hub also recognized innovation in ocean-related industries. FLIBS partnered with the Marine Research Hub to create the MRH Innovation and Sustainability award, which debuted this year.

The first winner was Sunreef Yachts/Sunreef Ventures. The company’s 80 Sunreef Power Eco SÓ offers an electric battery bank combined with composite-integrated solar panels. Other finalists were Volvo Penta, Boening USA, Guangdong EPropulsions and Technology Limited.

“These marine industry companies demonstrate the opportunity to elevate innovation leading towards more sustainable practices in the industry that will not only continue to build businesses but take care of our most valuable resource, our marine and coastal environments,” said Katherine O’Fallon, the Marine Research Hub’s Executive Director.

MIASF launched the Marine Research Hub in 2017. A central goal of the organization has been to bring together various aspects of the ocean-based “blue economy,” highlighting both the university-led research and ocean-based businesses in South Florida. Leaders have used the term “Silicon Valley of the Seas” to describe their vision for South Florida, and for monetizing the blue economy.

As the show rolls into the weekend, organizers believe the show started as strong as it could have.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show,” Doole said in a statement after the first day. “The wonderful weather provided an ideal backdrop for attendees to explore the amazing array of boats and exhibitors on display. It’s a clear reflection of the energy and enthusiasm of the boating community, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to all seven show sites.

“This year, visitors have a variety of exhibits to explore, offering an even more extensive and exciting experience for marine enthusiasts. FLIBS has something for everyone from fishing boats, runabouts, cruisers, kayaks, marine accessories, fishing equipment, diving gear, to personal watercraft.”

