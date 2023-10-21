Grand Soleil, Pardo, VanDutch Yachts Owner Acquired

Cantiere del Pardo (CdP), a sail and motor yacht manufacturer, has been acquired by Calzedonia Group and Wise Equity Fund. Since its founding in 1973, Cantiere del Pardo has launched more than five thousand boats under the Grand Soleil brand and more recently, with the Pardo Yachts and VanDutch Yachts brands.

The Calzedonia Group offers growth and development for Cantiere del Pardo new models. CdP will continue to invest in sustainability, innovation and research-and-development; CdP managers Fabio Planamente and Gigi Servidati will maintain a minority stake in the company and are expected to continue to work with the future development of the shipyard.

cantieredelpardo.com

Read Triton’s charter issue now!

Related Posts Heesen Yachts delivers two yachts. Heesen Yachts recently delivered two yachts: the all-aluminum 35m M/Y Galactica Plus and the 47m steel-hulled M/Y My Secret, bringing to five the number of…

Svendsen’s acquired Northern California-based Svendsen’s Boat Works and its divisions, a family owned and operated company since 1963, have been acquired by Bay Maritime Corp., parent company…

Zeelander Yachts moves Zeelander Yachts moved all operations to a new assembly facility in Groot-Ammers, Netherlands in January. The location includes a showroom for customers to customize yacht…

Topics: