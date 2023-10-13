Historic Hidden Gem Destination: Cape Charles VA

You’re in for a treat when you visit Cape Charles, Virginia! This charming coastal beach town located on the shores of Chesapeake Bay is known for its pristine beaches, turn-of-the-century architecture, and beautiful small-town vibes.

And now you can experience the many hidden gems that make up this seaside town! From a thriving commercial district to historical sites that offer insight into its rich history, Cape Charles is the perfect place to get away from all the hustle and bustle of big city life, without any of the enormous crowds or traffic of other beach towns. And Cape Charles Yacht Center is at the center of all the action! Enjoy concierge golf cart service, bulk fueling, yacht services and more when you stop at the marina.

Historic and Charming Elements in Cape Charles VA

Historic District

The Cape Charles Historic District is home to up to 530 historical buildings that date all the way back to the town’s beginnings in the 1880s. It is one of the largest concentrated areas of historical buildings on the East Coast and has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Here you’ll find different architectural styles from many periods, like Victorian, Colonial Revival, and Neo-Classical, as well as parks, beaches, bed and breakfasts, and commercial buildings.

This unique collection of historical buildings truly makes Cape Charles what it is and attracts many sightseers and would-be homeowners from all over the country. Taking a stroll down this neighborhood feels like stepping right into a portal through time!

Cape Charles Museum

For even more information about local history, plus in-depth exhibits and insightful lectures, the Cape Charles Museum and Welcome Center has everything you need to know about this charming little town. Owned and operated by the Cape Charles Historical Society, it is “dedicated to preserving and presenting to the public the history of Cape Charles and surrounding areas.”

The museum has indoor and outdoor exhibits, campus tours, and regular talks and events that are open to the public.

Cape Charles Town Beach

When you’re at Cape Charles Yacht Center you simply can’t help but take a trip down to the beach! Cape Charles is known for its breathtaking beaches and crystal-clear waters, after all. You’ll love soaking up the sun and swimming in the pristine blue sea at the Cape Charles Beach. You can even indulge in a few watersports, such as kayaking, paddle boarding, jet skiing, and kiteboarding. Cape Charles Town Beach is under a mile away, so don’t sweat the commute – all of the town’s great amenities are within walking distance to the marina!

Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve

If you feel like going out and reconnecting with nature, the Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve houses 29 acres of forest, coastal beaches, and sand dunes. Here you can enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, such as hiking, biking, picnicking, bird watching, and wildlife viewing. This nature preserve features a boardwalk that runs through most of the park, making it one of the easiest trails to walk, but no less beautiful.

Savage Neck Dunes

Savage Neck Dunes Natural Area Preserve is another nature preserve in Cape Charles that’s worth visiting. This nature preserve features three hiking trails that proudly showcase the area’s sandy beaches, coastal grassland, and maritime forests. Here you’ll find the highest dunes on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, as well as some rare wildlife, like migratory songbirds and the Northeastern beach tiger beetle. The unspoiled stretch of the Chesapeake Bay shoreline you’ll find here is sure to be one of the best views you’ll get on the Eastern Shore.

Provisioning and Local Fare

If there’s anything else Cape Charles prides itself on other than its rich local history, it’s the myriad local businesses and restaurants that truly make this place feel like home, even to first-time visitors.

When looking for a great place for gourmet provisions, look no further than Gull Hummock Gourmet Market on 115 Mason Avenue, with its excellent lineup of gourmet food, ingredients, cheeses, bread, sweets, seasoning, snacks, coffee, craft beer, and specialty wines. Most of their products are locally sourced and come directly from local businesses, such as coffee from Eastern Shore Coastal Roasters and wine from Chatham Vineyards.

In need of some top-quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar? Drizzles on 16 Strawberry Street has the best selection of gourmet olive oil and balsamic vinegar in Cape Charles, as well as a wide assortment of gourmet pantry items and spices, like sea salt, peppercorns, roasted coffee beans, table condiments like hot sauces and mustards, herbal honey, sauces, and even pasta.

For a unique shopping experience, Table & Tonic on 233 Mason Avenue offers barware and tabletop goods that you’re unlikely to find anywhere else. Spice up your onboard bar with their mixers, tonics, bitters, glasses, tabletop finery and decor, and vintage pieces, all curated with the most discerning taste.

Plus, with the Cape Charles Brewing Company on 2198 Stone Road, stocking up your bar has never been easier. This family-owned and family-run business is home to the best craft beer in Cape Charles, from IPAs to English Porters — all locally brewed, of course! Buy a bottle or two for your onboard bar, or have a seat in their tasting room and enjoy a brew with a delicious burger.

Feel like hitting the town and dining out? Cape Charles has no shortage of beautiful views and excellent local dining options that’ll have you wanting more.

Cape Charles Coffee House has some of the best coffee and breakfast dishes in town, housed in an elegant little cafe that you’ll just want to take pictures in. A perfect choice for brunch! If seafood is more your style, The Shanty boasts the best seafood in Cape Charles with a rustic appeal and fresh, locally-sourced seafood. Hook at Harvey, meanwhile, prides itself on its stellar waterfront views and casual fine dining atmosphere that’s ideal for a romantic night out. Feeling like some Italian fare? Ambrogia Caffe & Enoteca features authentic Italian dishes made with fresh ingredients every day, along with a sizeable menu of fine Italian wines.

And then, to end the night with a more relaxed, laidback atmosphere, Kelly’s Gingernut Pub is a wonderful place to kick back and unwind with friends and family. This Irish-inspired bar or pub is housed in a gorgeous brick building that originally functioned as a bank in 1907. In fact, you can even dine inside the original bank vault with its heavy steel door!

Cape Charles is a stunning seaside town that’s just steeped in history and culture. It’s more than just a beach town — it’s a perfectly preserved moment in time that’ll leave you aching for that charming, simple, small-town life.

This is the best place that can accommodate your superyacht and take care of it for you along the way!

Cape Charles Yacht Center has excellent service, bulk fuel available upon request, deep water slips, a VRBO on site, and is just within walking distance of many bars and restaurants and a nearby golf course, with a golf cart concierge shuttle available to take you there if you don’t feel like walking. The marina is located right inside the Chesapeake Bay inlet on the eastern shore of Virginia and is a perfect stopping point before going up to Annapolis or Baltimore in the Bay.

