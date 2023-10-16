KVH and Intelsat Extend Satellite Partnership

To meet the continuing demand for service, KVH and Intelsat have extended their satellite partnership with a three-year renewal. The agreement establishes a long-term geosynchronous orbit (GEO) foundation for KVH’s Hybrid Maritime Connectivity Solutions. The extension allows for increased network capacity, future bandwidth adjustments and reduced service costs for competitive airtime rates for mariners.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Intelsat, which began in 2017 when KVH proudly became the launch partner for Intelsat’s FlexMaritime network,” said Brent Bruun, KVH’s president and chief executive officer. “More than 7,100 commercial, leisure and military vessels worldwide rely on KVH and Intelsat’s FlexMaritime high-throughput satellites (HTS) to deliver connectivity, content, cybersecurity, and additional critical services. This network is the backbone of our KVH ONE hybrid network, which integrates Ku-band GEO services, low earth orbit (LEO) services, worldwide 5G/LTE cellular communications as fast as 200 Mbps down, and shore-based Wi-Fi services into a seamless, intelligently managed network to keep seafarers always connected.”

Founded in 1982, KVH has more than a dozen international offices and research, development and manufacturing operations based in Middletown, Rhode Island. International Telecommunications Satellite Organization, or Intelsat, was created in 1964 to own and manage a constellation of communications satellites to provide broadcast services.

