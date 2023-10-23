Largest Ship Battery on the Books

Maritime solution provider, Corvus Energy, has been selected by Wärtsilä to supply the battery systems for the world`s largest 100% electric, lightweight roll-on/roll-off passenger ferry.

With more than 40 MWh of energy storage, the company’s lightweight battery, Dolphin NextGen, is anticipated to be the largest battery system on a ship. The aluminum-constructed vessel will be built at the Incat shipyard in Tasmania, Australia for Buquebus of South America.

The 130-meter ferry will have the capacity for 2100 passengers and crew, 225 cars and a 2000-square-meter duty-free shop. This vessel will be the largest of its type with the highest energy storage system capacity, the longest zero-emission journey at the highest speed, charged with the highest capacity chargers.

The battery systems are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024 and the vessel will enter operation in 2025.

