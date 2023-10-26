M/Y ATOMIC and M/Y MARGUERITE: Big Bucks for Big Ships

With over 1,300 vessels attending the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), it can be hard to keep track of all the yachts on display. Triton used YATCO’s listings to profile two of the biggest and most expensive yachts that are on display at FLIBS – M/Y ATOMIC and M/Y MARGUERITE.

M/Y ATOMIC

M/Y ATOMIC is a 209-foot (63.7 meter) motor yacht that was built by Viareggio SuperYachts and delivered in 2020. ATOMIC boasts extensive exterior deck space, including features like an infinity spa pool on the sundeck, a fire pit, an al fresco bar, a BBQ area, and a beach club with a state-of-the-art dive center. The vessel has multiple balconies on board, including an open transom and staircase that gives guests access to the water.

ATOMIC’s interior is just as impressive, featuring six staterooms that can accommodate up to 17 guests. The full beam master stateroom comes with panoramic views, a lounge space, private balconies, and a private office. Other features ATOMIC presents to guests are a glass elevator that lets you have a bird’s eye view of your surroundings and a personal gym. The vessel’s design team features several dependable figures in the yachting industry, including Franck Darnet, Laurent Giles Naval Architects, and Espen Øino International.

ATOMIC’s advanced navigation systems and engine technology allows for quiet and “exhaust free” movement through delicate dive sites. The vessel has two Caterpillar engines (2,680 hp at 1,600 rpm) and four Caterpillar generators (C9 1). The two engines allow ATOMIC to reach a max speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots with a range of 5,200 nautical miles. ATOMIC’s tender is a X1 Williams Diesel Jet 625, seating eight people. The vessel’s gross tonnage is 1,101 and has a beam of 11.58 meters.

ATOMIC’s current asking price is $63,000,000 and is featured at Pier 66 during FLIBS. For more information or to contact the International Yacht Company broker to schedule a showing of M/Y ATOMIC, visit YATCO!

M/Y MARGUERITE

M/Y MARGUERITE is a 200-foot motor yacht that is on display at FLIBS. The yacht was built by the famous German shipyard Lürssen, along with having its interior designed by Winch Design/Michael Bargo and exterior by Winch Design. The five-deck vessel was created with immense open spaces for entertainment.

MARGUERITE accommodates 12 guests in six staterooms on board, including an incredible owner’s suite. The owner’s suite is a two-story apartment on the main and upper decks that includes enough space for sleeping, dressing, relaxation, an office, and outdoor lounging. A full beam suite, his and hers bathrooms, and his and hers walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms can also be found in the suite. It doesn’t stop there though, as an owner’s sun deck and observation lounge can also be accessed through a hallway connected to the suite. MARGUERITE can also have up to 17 crew members on board.

The superyacht was also designed to have substantial speed and range. Equipped with two MTU engines (1740kW each, 2000RPM), MARGUERITE can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. The vessel can cruise for thirty days at a time due to its design for range. MARGUERITE has a professional dive center and capacious tender storage on board, housing its 8.3-meter Yachtwerft Meyer guest tender and 7.7-meter Yachtwerft Meyer sports tender.

MARGUERITE has undergone continuous refits, including one as recent as 2022. The vessel’s bearings and shaft seals were replaced, generators and switchboards were serviced, the foredeck and aft deck cranes were inspected and serviced, and more was worked on during its most recent refit.

M/Y MARGUERITE is for sale with an asking price of $48,000,000. The superyacht is on display at the Hall of Fame face dock. For more information or to contact the Moran Yacht & Ship broker for a showing, visit YATCO!

Prices and locations are subject to change.

