Sportfishing Team on Best Trait Catches Record-Breaking 1,145.6-Pound Blue Marlin

A blue marlin that has unofficially broken the Gulf of Mexico and Alabama state record was caught by S/Y Best Trait yesterday.

The fishing team on S/Y Best Trait reeled in a behemoth of a blue marlin in Orange Beach, Alabama yesterday. The billfish weighs 1,145.6 pounds and its lower jaw fork length is 145.75 inches long.

The team on the 55-foot Viking was out for a regular day of fishing more than 100 miles offshore when they caught the record-breaking fish, according to the team at Saunders Yachtworks. Capt. Chris Mowad, Angler Scooter Anderson, Mate Addison Gilley, and Mate Joseph Glover were the fishing crew that caught the blue marlin on Best Trait.

Barry Carr’s 1,054.6-pound blue marlin holds the record for the largest catch in the Gulf of Mexico, while Ginger Myers’ 851.9-pound blue marlin holds the record for the largest catch in Alabama. S/Y Best Trait’s blue marlin is expected to break these records once the fish is officially weighed.

