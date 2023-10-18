NOAA Updates App for Customizable Charts

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its personal nautical chart application. Version 2.0 of the NOAA Custom Chart app is available for personalization, print and PDF files. The online application uses the latest official NOAA Electronic Navigational Chart (NOAA ENC) nautical chart products; data is from the Office of Coast Survey.

Additional enhancements from the 2021 version 1.0 include:

Streamlined user interface

Improved chart symbols

Chart notes, including canceled charts

Personal chart catalog for exportation.

Paper and raster charts continue with weekly updates of critical navigation changes found in the U.S. Coast Guard Local Notice to Mariners. Non-critical data such as new shoreline and bathymetric surveys are no longer offered on traditional paper and raster charts. NOAA will end production of its traditional paper nautical charts by January 2025 but will continue to provide users access to paper charts created directly from ENC data via the NOAA Custom Chart application.

Meanwhile, NOAA continues hydrographic surveys in the United States on the Atlantic Coast, Pacific Coast, Gulf of Mexico, Great Lakes, Alaska and Pacific Ocean regions. The ships and survey vessels collect bathymetric data for nautical charting, modeling, research and environmental data.

NOAA continues to enhance the Physical Oceanographic Real-time System (PORTS) with observations of water levels, currents, salinity, bridge air gap, winds, atmospheric pressure and air and water temperatures for safe navigation in U.S. ports and harbors. This year included expansion in Cape Cod-Buzzards Bay with two new stations at New Bedford Harbor, Massachusetts.

