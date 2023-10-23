Nuclear Naval Propulsion Study Underway

A feasibility study is in the works to investigate the use of nuclear naval propulsion systems in the maritime shipping industry. NewCleo, Fincantieri and RINA will work together to explore closed mini-reactor design applications for use on large vessels with the aim of decarbonization in the industry.

Newcleo is a nuclear technology company with reactors that use nuclear waste as fuel, Fincantieri is one of the largest shipbuilding companies in the world and RINA is an inspection, certification, ship classification and consulting engineering company.

The deployment of Newcleo’s LFR (Lead-cooled Fast Reactor) for naval propulsion would place a closed mini-reactor on vessels as a small nuclear battery capable of 30MW electric output. Benefits include infrequent refueling (once every 10-15 years), limited maintenance and easy replacement; nuclear-powered ships also provide control for accidents in the marine ecosystem, according to a press release. Newcleo’s design solidifies the liquid lead inside the reactor as it cools down in contact with cold water. This encloses the reactor core in a solid casing to contain radiation.

