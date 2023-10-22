RINA Maintains Majority in Equity Investment Agreement

Registro Italiano Navale will maintain the majority stake in a pending agreement with Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and RINA S.p.A. The agreement, subject to regulatory approvals, will add 180 million euros in equity and is scheduled for completion this autumn.

RINA S.p.A., a multinational company based in Genoa, Italy will use the capital from Fondo Italiano for the company’s growth and international expansion. Until 1999, RINA worked almost exclusively as a ship classification company. RINA S.p.A. operates in 70 countries with 5,300 employees and 200 offices worldwide. Throughout the past 20 years, RINA S.p.A. has diversified in the fields of engineering consulting and Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC).

www.rina.org

