Roscioli Yachting Center Sold to Bradford Marine

The Roscioli Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale has been sold to Bradford Marine.

OneWater Marine Inc. has announced that the Roscioli Yachting Center, located at 3225 W. State Road 84, has been sold to Bradford Marine on Tuesday, October 3.

OneWater entered a strategic relationship with Bradford Marine, completing a sale/leaseback arrangement of the Roscioli Yachting Center. Bradford Marine will acquire the service operation at the Roscioli Yachting Center along with all the related real estate, according to OneWater.

“This strategic relationship allows us to sharpen our focus on growing our Sunseeker Yacht sales, warranty and service operations, while also strengthening our balance sheet. Roscioli’s comprehensive yacht and mega yacht service offering is a natural complement to the highly regarded Bradford family of companies, and we look forward to a continued partnership for years to come,” said Austin Singleton, CEO for OneWater.

Proceeds from this transaction will help reduce the company’s long-term debt along with funding potential mergers and acquisitions.

The Roscioli Yachting Center is a full-service yachting facility that offers full propeller service, painting, refinishing, and can haul and launch up to 360 tons. The facility employs over 100 people, according to their website.

Bradford Marine is a full-service superyacht repair facility with locations in Fort Lauderdale and Freeport, Grand Bahama. The family-owned business was founded in 1966 and has a team of over 200 skilled craftsmen and women.

“We are proud to have acquired the Roscioli Yachting Center and to partner with OneWater on this transaction, and look forward to deepening our relationship with the Company in the years ahead,” said John Kelly, CEO of Bradford Marine. “We are excited about combining our adjoining properties and the expanded capabilities this transaction provides us, as we apply our customer focused philosophies, to change the yachting experience.”

