Southwest Florida Yachts Back in Business

Southwest Florida Yachts has recovered from last year’s Hurricane Ian and is once again open for business.

More than a year after Hurricane Ian devastated it and so much more on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and southwest Florida yachting mainstay has announced its reopening.

Southwest Florida Yachts has officially reopened – and is celebrating with a slightly postponed 40th anniversary “Sail-a-Bration.” The company is now taking reservations for power charters and classes. According to co-owner Barb Hanson, they’re now booking their Fairlane 36 and Silverton 43, and they expect to add both power and sail to the fleet next month.

Southwest Florida Yachts is also home to the Yacht Chandler Nautical Boutique, a nautical and coastal gifts, décor and fashions shop in the Marine Village of Tarpon Point Marina.

“It’s been more than a year since Hurricane devastated our area of Florida and forced us to close,” Hansen said. “Thanks to the support, thoughts and prayers from our cruising family we have been able to rebuild our company. We will be adding to our fleet as we proceed.”

The Sail-a-Bration will include gifts for charter customers.

“Everyone will receive one free day with a charter of three days or longer as our ‘Berth’ day gift to you,” Hansen said, “and this special will run through December 31, 2025.”

