Tankoa Expands, Build Schedule Booked

Tankoa Yachts continues to mark growth in both yacht sales and production. Adjacent land has been acquired to enhance production at the shipyard in Genoa, Italy with a 3,000 square-meter covered space for carpentry, painting, joinery and the production of Tankoa custom pools. Under construction are new administrative, technical and production offices, and reorganization of the company’s two existing sheds is underway to meet a goal of three yachts under construction concurrently to produce up to five yachts each year.

The latest yacht in the 50-meter S501 series, M/Y Grey, has launched with substantial customization for the owner. The company also announced the sale of two other new builds scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025, leaving no delivery slots available until 2026.

www.tankoa.it

Check out Triton’s Charter issue!

Related Posts Agent expands to FLL Yacht Assistance/Maritime Services, a ship and yacht agency with headquarters in St.Martin-St.Maarten, has hired Megayacht Capt. Patrick Anderson and his wife, freelance Chef Rebecca Anderson,…

Ft. Lauderdale trolley expands Ft, Lauderdale’s Sun Trolley has expanded its beach route to seven-day service, according to a story in the South Florida Business Journal.The trolley runs from…

Derecktor expands Derecktor in South Florida recently entered into an informal collaboration with its neighbors at Powell Brothers Barge Terminal, which completed an upgrade to its docks…

Topics: