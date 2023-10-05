U-Boat Works Brings Speed to the Depths

Dutch submersible maker U-Boat Worx is selling what it bills as the fastest ever personable submersible.

Personable submersibles are becoming a more and more essential part of the luxury yacht toy box. And now, U-Boat Worx is offering one that can offer unprecedented speed – without sacrificing on comfort or safety.

The Dutch submersible maker’s new Super Sub reaches speeds of up to 10 knots thanks to 100 kW of thrust. The three-person submersible can reach depths of up to 300 meters. Designed to be agile and maneuverable, the Super Sub is meant to give users National Geographic-style access to the deep.

“The Super Sub’s speed of 10 knots is 3 to 4 knots faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin and 7 knots faster than the average submersible,” U-Boat Worx marketing manager Roy Heijdra said. “Owners can glide behind a group of sea turtles, cruise alongside a school of sharks, dive and turn with a pod of dolphins or swiftly navigate through the undercurrents with a powerful barracuda. The Super Sub is more than a ticket to an underwater theater; it’s a backstage VIP pass that immerses guests in the heart of the action.”

An acrylic pressure hull at the front of the submersible means unobstructed views, while safety features such as maximum depth protection, a safety buoy and a manual-release drop weight add to the vessel’s safety.

The Super Sub was introduced at the Monaco Yacht Show and is now on the market with a starting price of 5.2 million Euros. The unit displayed in Monaco has already been sold; the next is due for delivery in October 2024 and is currently listed as for sale.

“The Super Sub represents the pinnacle of underwater luxury and performance,” Heijdra said, “and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrill of exploring the depths with this extraordinary submersible.”

