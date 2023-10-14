Videoworks Connects From Offshore to Doctor

Videoworks’ new Health Remote Monitoring (HRM) offers yacht owners and guests the ability to communicate with their personal doctor from offshore. The system’s technology connects via broadband to transmit realtime health information including blood pressure, heartbeat rate and blood oxygenation data. This clear clinical picture aids a medical professional in determining whether the patient can be treated on board the yacht, or requires hospitalization or emergency intervention.

Often telemedicine services connect patients with a service center, where the patient’s data is analyzed by medical staff on duty. Instead, Videoworks’ HRM offers a direct connection with the patient’s personal physician to ensure privacy and direct communication with the doctor familiar with the patient’s health and history.

